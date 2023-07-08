A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five people are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday, July 8.

Officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) responded to a report of a crash around 11:30 a.m. on US 90 Eastbound right before the Camp Street Exit. At the scene officers located at least 5 people suffering from injuries.

All victims were taken to the hospital. There are no updates on their condition.

At this time traffic is being redirected to Tchoupitoulas exit while the accident is being investigated and cleared.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.