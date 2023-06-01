NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Second Harvest Food Bank is ready for hurricane season!

Thursday (June 1st) volunteers gathered together to pack 1,000 relief boxes for potential families in case of a disaster.

Each relief box contains enough supplies to meet a family’s nutritional needs for three days without needing to be heated or refrigerated.

“In the pack families will get items such as nutritional bars, nutritional drinks, that will kind of supplement them until ongoing traditional disaster relief efforts are underway,” said Brittany Taylor Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The boxes will be stored at their Elmwood and Lafayette warehouses and delivered in an emergency response.

