BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Baton Rouge teen who went overboard while on a cruise in the Bahamas.

Reports say that 18-year-old Cameron Robbins was on a trip with a bunch of students when he reportedly jumped form the boat into the water about 15 feet deep.

On Friday (May 27th), after covering more tan 200 miles using several rescue boats and helicopters the U.S. Coast Guard ended their search.

There are no further updates at this time.

According to LSU officials, multiple seniors from different schools were on a trip to Atlantis which was not sanctioned by Robbins’s school, U-High.

