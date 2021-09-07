Search continues for missing man attacked by alligator following Hurricane Ida

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — A 71-year-old man named Timothy Satterlee Sr. has been missing since Monday, August 30.

The search continues for the missing man as deputies were out “in the water near the site where the alligator attack happened” one week ago. These pictures were posted on Monday, September 6.







Images courtesy of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

So many have already helped with the search including:

Special Operations Division deputies

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Louisiana Search and Rescue

A K-9 trained in tracking scents

Photos from the search immediately after Satterlee Sr. went missing can be seen below:









Sheriff Smith says, “we will use all the resources available in attempts to locate Timothy Satterlee Sr.”



