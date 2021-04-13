Search continues for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Five days have passed since 18-year-old LSU student Kori Gauthier disappeared. Her family is desperate for answers as the search continues.

Gauthier’s abandoned car was found on the Mississippi River Bridge running, with all her belongings inside early Wednesday morning. According to BRPD when officers arrived on scene the 18-year-old was no where to be found.

Over the weekend a spokesman for LSU released a statement saying cadaver dogs alerted authorities to a possible scent about a mile down the levy near LSU. That location is now a central meeting spot for volunteers trying to find her.

“From the bridge all the way down to L’auberge, those are the areas we are focusing on,” Councilman Raheem Pierce said. Pierce serves as the Safety Guide for the United Cajun Navy.

LSU Police also revealed over the weekend they don’t believe foul play was involved in Gauthier’s disappearance.

On Monday volunteers in kayaks sifted through tree-tangled areas that are difficult to reach with large boats.

Pierce says the United Cajun Navy plans to meet at the flag poles near LSU and the Levy at 8 am for as long as the family wants them to keep searching.