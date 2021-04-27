Seacor Latest: Family of Ernest Williams files wrongful death lawsuit

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of Ernest J. Williams Jr., one of six people whose body was recovered from the Gulf following the Seacor Power lift boat tragedy, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The claim, filed Tuesday in St. Mary Parish, by Williams’ daughter accuses Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats, and Talos Energy of complete disregard for the safety of the crew who knew or should have known of the deteriorating and dangerous conditions embarked Port Fourchon, Louisiana at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Read the lawsuit, here

Brandy Williams Norris says that as a direct result of the capsizing of the Seacor Power, Williams Jr. was thrown into the sea, fought for his life, and died.

Norris is seeking damages and requests a trial by jury.

She is represented by Glenn Liebermann of the Morris Bart, L.L.C. law firm of New Orleans, La.

