BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Though small children often look up to parents as veritable wellsprings of guidance and information, many parents readily admit that they’re just winging it.

It’s no wonder that one study revealed millennial parents spend $231.6 million on parenting books and $141 million on parenting apps annually.

In this regard, when it comes to attending parent-teacher conferences, it may be challenging for a parent to decide what questions are appropriate to ask and how they should be worded.

Experts suggest that parents consider asking some or all of the six questions below during these meetings:

What are my child’s strongest and weakest subjects?

Is my child participating in class discussions and activities?

How are my child’s social skills?

Does my child seem happy at school?

Do you think my child is reaching their potential?

What can I do at home to help support my child’s academic progress?

Click here for additional information on navigating parent-teacher conferences.