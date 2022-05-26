HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Houma Police Department made an announcement on Facebook in response to the school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the week.

Houma PD said the enhanced police presence will continue for the rest of the school year.

“FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SCHOOL YEAR, THE HOUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HIGHLY VISIBLE AT ALL SCHOOL LOCATIONS, ENSURING THE SAFETY OF STUDENTS AND STAFF. OFFICERS WILL DO RANDOM WALK-THROUGHS OF ALL SCHOOLS WITHIN THE HOUMA CITY LIMITS. THE HOUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ADVISING PARENTS AND ALL CONCERNED NOT TO BE ALARMED OF THE HIGH PRESENCE OF OFFICERS AND POLICE MARKED UNITS AT SCHOOL LOCATIONS.”