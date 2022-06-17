CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has schools across Acadiana looking at their security measures. Acadia Parish is reviewing their security measures for the upcoming school year.

In the wake of increased gun violence, Acadia Parish schools are putting plans in place to ensure student safety. Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard reviews the plans every year. “Every summer we take the opportunity to work with our principals and law enforcement partners here in Acadia Parish to review our crisis management plan. Each school has a site-specific emergency/ crisis management plan,” says Richard.

He says they work closely with Acadia Parish Sheriff and police departments to ensure a clear line of communication when it comes to school safety. “We enjoy a very collaborative relationship with our sheriff’s office here and our municipal law enforcement agencies.”

Superintendent Richard wants to ensure parents that Acadia Parish is taking the necessary steps to keep their students safe. “It’s important that we really take some time to make sure everyone knows everyone else’s contact information so when our staff and students do come back in the fall we can reassure our parents that we’ve taken the time this summer to make sure our schools are as safe as they possibly can be,” says Richard.

Superintendent Richard told me all Acadia Parish schools practice active intruder drills for students throughout the school year.