School zones will be reactivated on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – School zone cameras and warning lights will be reactivated in New Orleans on Monday, September 21.

School zone hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and then again from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

In school zones, drivers can expect enforcement of 20 mph speed limits and required to stop for children crossing the street. Cell phone use is strictly prohibited in school zones.

The school zones were not activated while Orleans Parish schools were out of class due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the school year has officially begun, all zones will resume enforcement.