BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department assisted probation and parole with a search for an unidentified man on Tuesday morning. BRPD confirmed that the man has been captured.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish School System, “Scotlandville Middle was temporarily placed on lockdown while BRPD conducted their perimeter search. This did affect access to the school. Some buses were in a holding space until it was clear. All operations are now back to normal.”

EMS was asked to stage at Jones and Thelma streets this morning but did not take anyone to the hospital.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Michael Johnson

