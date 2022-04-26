NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Tempers flared at a special meeting of the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday.

The board passed a resolution, demonstrating their opposition to Senate Bill 404, which would return the statutory authority over New Orleans schools to the school board.

Currently, most schools in Orleans Parish are charter schools in the Recovery School District.

Dozens of parents and advocates were in attendance with many speaking in opposition of the resolution.

“If you vote ‘yes’ for this, you really need to resign because you’re saying that you’re not interested in the school system,” said Reverend Willie L. Calhoun.

The bill was authored by former educator Senator Dr. Joe Bouie, who says the charters have been recognized as a flawed experimental approach.

“So, basically, after 15 years and over seven billion dollars of taxpayers’ money, we’re saying we need to do something differently,” said Senator Bouie.

The crowd jeered as women with the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools spoke in favor of the resolution.

“I would like to say you actually do have all the current authority,” said Sarah Vandergriff Kelley, the legal and policy director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools as she addressed the school board. “You could operate traditional schools today if you wanted. There are not any other powers that need to be granted.”

After a couple of people were escorted from the meeting room, the school board voted 4-1 to adopt the resolution.

According to Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker, data, which comes from a survey that is completed by parents, plays a part in their decision.

“What we see from data is that our schools are performing better than they were in 2004, and we see that overall, our parents, the ones who send their kids to school, are happy,” explained Parker. “Is everybody happy? No, certainly not, that’s never going to be the case in a democracy.”

Parker also said the school board is open to collaborating with Dr. Bouie in the future, but they are waiting for incoming Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams to start July 11.

Despite the resolution, the bill will be presented next Thursday for Senate Committee review.