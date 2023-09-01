NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With winds switching from the north to out of the south today, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is pushing into the region. Humidity will increase heading into the weekend along with rain chances.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday, especially in the afternoon and early evening, with rain chances are at around 40 percent. Storm coverage increases Saturday and Sunday as rain chances rise to about 60 percent.

In the tropics, Idalia is moving east away from the Carolinas. The system is forecast to impact Bermuda in the coming days before turning north and moving out to sea.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching several other areas of interest, including Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm Jose, the remnants of Tropical Depression Gert, and a tropical wave near Africa. All of these systems are forecast to remain over open water and pose no threat to the United States.

