SCAM ALERT: Scammers impersonating friends or family to buy gift cards & steal your money

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are looking for ways to take your money.

Here’s how it works:

Consumers are contacted either by text or e-mail, and they are asked to purchase a gift card. Scammers often impersonate friends, family members, or employees to carry out this scam, to try and fool someone into actually buying the gift card.

Once consumers buy the gift card, scammers ask for the numbers on the back of the card.

What people need to understand is once they give those numbers out, the potential scammer will remove all of the funds off that gift card, and you’ll be left with nothing.

TIPS FROM THE BBB:

– If somebody requests you to purchase a gift card, you need to pick up the phone and call them.

– You should never purchase a gift card, and then give somebody the number off the back of the card.

– If you give that number to scammers, whatever money you had already put on the gift card will be gone. Scammers will have your money, and you will never see it again.

Be smart and don’t give in to scammers.