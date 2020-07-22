SCAM ALERT: LPSO warning about Netflix e-mail scam

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – If you see anything resembling what you see in the attached e-mail, delete it.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a new way that scammers are trying to take your personal information.

This message was disseminated to the public:

A new email scam is seeking to steal personal information from Netflix subscribers. The phony email may contain typographical and punctuation errors but links to a page that looks real.

If you are looking for information on how to spot the difference between a real and fake e-mail from Netflix, visit here.