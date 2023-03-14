TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — After a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish last month, the Small Business Administration is here to help businesses and residents get back on their feet.

On Tuesday, the SBA announced that low-interest disaster loans are available to those affected by February’s tornado. Residents in the following Louisiana parishes are encouraged to apply:

Jefferson

Livingston

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Washington

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Louisiana’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and a tornado,” Administrator iSABELLA cASILLAS Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

For more information, visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 12616 Jackson Street in Tangipahoa or call 800-659-2955.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories