NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Legendary saxophonist Sir Edward “Kidd” Jordan passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with family members on Friday, April 7.

Jordan performed and recorded a number of music styles, including jazz and R&B. In a career that spanned over half a century, he also performed with the likes of Lena Horne, Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson, Gladys Knight, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder.

Locally, Jordan was known best as a prolific music educator, heading the Jazz Studies program at Southern University of New Orleans.

Jordan’s bio, released by his family states, In keeping with the old adage that ‘No man is an island entire of itself’ Jordan has taught hundreds, if not thousands, of students including well-known musicians Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Donald Harrison, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Leroy Adams, Calvin Johnson, Sammie “Big Sam”, William, Charles Joseph, Julius Handy, Curley Blanchard, Gary Brown, Kirk Ford, Raymond Deggs, George Pack, Richard Moten, John Longo, Reggie Houston, Wendell Brunius, Abe Thompson, Maynard Chatters, Jr., Elton Heron, Carl Leblanc, Darrell Lavigne, Tony Dagradi, Jonathan “Jon” Batiste, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Gregory Davis, and others.

Through the years, he has been able to boast of being the husband of Edvidge Chatters Jordan and the father of Edward, Jr., Kent, Christie, Paul, Stephanie, Rachel, and Marlon. Four of the Jordan children are well-known professional musicians: Kent, a master flutist; Stephanie, a noted jazz singer; Rachel, a classical violinist; and Marlon, an acclaimed jazz trumpeter.

Jackie Harris of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation stated, “Kidd dedicated his life to teaching youngsters of all ages. His passing is the end of an era of music education in New Orleans. His spirit and determination was a shining example that gave musicians the confidence to express themselves with “No Compromise.”

Kidd was the Artistic Director of the Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp from its founding in 1995 until 2019.

Final arrangements have been trusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, details are pending.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories