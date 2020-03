Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Times are tough.

But hearts are big.

At Delgado Community College, the School of Nursing is donating medical supplies to New Orleans area hospitals.

Hundreds of gloves, masks, gowns and four ventilators.

And as WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood wants you to know, the school's fabrication lab is hoping to get the okay to start making face shields.