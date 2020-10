SLIDELL, La.— Sandbagging preps are underway in various locations around St. Tammany Parish. One of those locations was at the St. Tammany Department of Public Works.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was there and talked to residents about how they are getting ready for Zeta.

Throughout the day there was a good amount of residents who stopped by to fill sandbags. Workers at one of the locations told us that they saw about 100 people stop by today.