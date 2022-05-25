COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Incoming LSU Women’s Basketball freshman Sa’Myah Smith has been invited the participate at the 2022 USA Basketball WU18 National Team trials which are set to begin on May 31 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

Smith was one of 31 athletes invited to the trials In Colorado Springs. Smith will have the opportunity to earn a spot on the 12-member team that will compete at the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires from June 13-19.

The top player out of Dallas, Smith led a DeSoto High School team that was loaded with DI talent to back-to-back Texas Class 6A State Championships during her junior and senior seasons. As the Dallas Morning News Players of the Year in 2022, Smith was also one of 10 players to be nominated for Dave Campbell’s Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year award.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)