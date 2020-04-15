Sam’s Club Announces Hero Shopping Hours

Sam’s Club Associate Appreciation Shopping Hours are every Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Now, they’re expanding the audience for this shopping period to include those on the front lines of COVID-19; healthcare workers and first responders. This program will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue every Sunday until further notice.

In order to protect the associates, healthcare workers, and first responders, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club. Sam’s Club says, “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities.”