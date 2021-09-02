Salvation Army distributing free meals daily to Hammond residents

HAMMOND, La. — The Salvation Army continues to supply free meals to Hammond residents in need of food following Hurricane Ida.

This group was mobilized from Pasadena, Texas earlier this week.

Their two trucks will be stationed at Zemurray Park daily, serving up to 2,000 free meals starting at 12:30 p.m.

“They can walk-up or drive. Driving is better because it makes the line faster. We’re giving them food that they need. So, if there are people in their house that are not able to come, we’ll send food with them. We don’t want anybody to go hungry. We have plenty of food and we want to make sure that give all of the food out and everyone gets a plate, a hot meal,” says Salvation Army Capt. Dante Salgado.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations to continue to supply free meals throughout the South Louisiana area.

To donate, click here.