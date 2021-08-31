The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 11 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Alex Armah Jr. FB 6-2 255 27 5 West Georgia
Caleb Benenoch OL 6-5 305 27 4 UCLA
Devonta Freeman RB 5-8 206 29 7 Florida State
Chris Hogan WR 6-1 210 32 8 Monmouth (N.J.)
Natrell Jamerson DB 5-11 200 25 4 Wisconsin
Jordan Mills T 6-5 316 30 8 Louisiana Tech
KeiVarae Russell DB 5-11 194 27 4 Notre Dame
Trevor Siemian QB 6-3 220 29 6 Northwestern
Damian Square DT 6-2 299 32 8 Alabama
J.R. Sweezy G 6-5 310 32 8 North Carolina State
Kevin White WR 6-3 216 29 5 West Virginia
The Saints have waived the following 14 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 198 23 R South Alabama
Josiah Bronson DL 6-3 300 24 R Washington
Eric Burrell DB 6-0 197 23 R Wisconsin
Grant Haley CB 5-9 191 25 3 Penn State
Albert Huggins DT 6-3 305 24 1 Clemson
Derrick Kelly II G/T 6-5 320 26 2 Florida State
R.J. McIntosh DL 6-4 293 25 4 Miami (Fla.)
Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 1 Memphis
Bryan Mills CB 6-1 174 22 R North Carolina Central
Christian Montano C 6-4 300 24 1 Tulane
Shaq Smith LB 6-2 245 24 R Maryland
Deuce Wallace DB 5-10 207 24 R Louisiana-Lafayette
Easop Winston Jr. WR 6-0 192 24 1 Washington State
Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee
The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Michael Thomas WR 6-3 212 28 6 Ohio State
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
David Onyemata DT 6-4 300 28 6 Manitoba (Canada)
Saints trim roster to 53, Hogan and Freeman among cuts
