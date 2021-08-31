Saints trim roster to 53, Hogan and Freeman among cuts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 11 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Alex Armah Jr. FB 6-2 255 27 5 West Georgia
Caleb Benenoch OL 6-5 305 27 4 UCLA
Devonta Freeman RB 5-8 206 29 7 Florida State
Chris Hogan WR 6-1 210 32 8 Monmouth (N.J.)
Natrell Jamerson DB 5-11 200 25 4 Wisconsin
Jordan Mills T 6-5 316 30 8 Louisiana Tech
KeiVarae Russell DB 5-11 194 27 4 Notre Dame
Trevor Siemian QB 6-3 220 29 6 Northwestern
Damian Square DT 6-2 299 32 8 Alabama
J.R. Sweezy G 6-5 310 32 8 North Carolina State
Kevin White WR 6-3 216 29 5 West Virginia
The Saints have waived the following 14 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 198 23 R South Alabama
Josiah Bronson DL 6-3 300 24 R Washington
Eric Burrell DB 6-0 197 23 R Wisconsin
Grant Haley CB 5-9 191 25 3 Penn State
Albert Huggins DT 6-3 305 24 1 Clemson
Derrick Kelly II G/T 6-5 320 26 2 Florida State
R.J. McIntosh DL 6-4 293 25 4 Miami (Fla.)
Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 1 Memphis
Bryan Mills CB 6-1 174 22 R North Carolina Central
Christian Montano C 6-4 300 24 1 Tulane
Shaq Smith LB 6-2 245 24 R Maryland
Deuce Wallace DB 5-10 207 24 R Louisiana-Lafayette
Easop Winston Jr. WR 6-0 192 24 1 Washington State
Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee
The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Michael Thomas WR 6-3 212 28 6 Ohio State
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
David Onyemata DT 6-4 300 28 6 Manitoba (Canada)

