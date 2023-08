NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has been released from a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, Aug. 19, following a medical incident.

Initial reports indicated that Graham was arrested by local authorities Friday night, Aug. 18, relating to being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The New Orleans Saints released an official statement regarding the incident:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans Saints



