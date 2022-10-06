NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke to the media today, harping on the 11 turnovers through the Saints’ first four games, the most in the NFL. Carmichael noted that “trying to get an extra yard” can be a big reason for the turnovers thus far, so trusting in the game plan is crucial.

“The message from Dennis,” Carmichael said in reference to head coach Dennis Allen, “has been, since the offseason, talking about turnovers, that there’s always another play to call. So we’re not gonna take that risk of maybe trying to reach the ball out or those types of things. As a coaching staff. we have to keep harping on it, and our players take pride in it.”

While the offense needs to limit turnovers, the defense needs to limit penalties.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, as well as Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu, emphasized that on Thursday afternoon. See below for full defensive interviews...