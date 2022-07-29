METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints kicked off training camp Wednesday morning in Metairie, and among those on the field was wide receive Michael Thomas.

The Saints announced earlier this week that Thomas would begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

On the Saints’ Twitter page, the team posted a video of Thomas catching a pass during a practice session Wednesday morning.

Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

Thomas spoke to the media after practice and said it was a blessing to be back with his team.

"I'm at a loss for words… It's a blessing to be out there with the guys."



–@Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/kpDskyfcyO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022