Saints president: ‘I expect 100 percent full attendance’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a tweet from the New Orleans Saints promoting an interview with Dennis Lauscha, an excerpt quotes the team president regarding full capacity in the Superdome this coming season.

Lauscha’s quote read:

“I expect 100 percent full attendance, and everyone rockin’ and rollin’ and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely.”

In the interview with Saints senior writer John DeShazier, Lauscha also pressed the importance of vaccinations as the world continues to battle COVID-19.

“We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place,” said the nine-year team president. “As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.”

Currently the Superdome is undergoing a $450 million renovation, which has been slowed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, construction continues on the current phase at a feverish pace to be ready in time for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Green Bay.