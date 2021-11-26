Saints look for optimism after losing four straight games

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The first Thanksgiving loss in franchise history for the Saints was anything but pretty. New Orleans didn’t put up any points on the board until the fourth quarter. The Saints were 5 of 13 on third down and had just 12 first downs in the entire game.

“Being a head coach, the premium on winning is so important with the amount of work you put in for everyone involved – players, coaches, trainers, equipment, everyone. There’s so much that goes into it. It’s something that, obviously, we have to look closely at everything we’re doing and who we are doing it with. It’s not like these players are going to come walking through the hallway. It has to be from within,” said head coach Sean Payton.

“I think it goes back to practice this week. We’ve got to come in, we have to pay attention, even closer attention. It all comes down to the execution in practice and in games, we just have to do it,” said center Erik McCoy.

“You have to focus on the next game, the same way if you have three or four straight wins. It is very narrow relative to who the next opponent is. How do we change the results? How do we improve? That is where our focus will be,” said Payton.

If the Saints lose to the Cowboys next Thursday, it would be the first five-game losing streak since 2005 under Jim Haslett.