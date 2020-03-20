Saints Kicker, Wil Lutz and Fiance Cancel Wedding due to Coronavirus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO)- Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life but, for brides all over the world, the coronavirus is ruining their dream.

Once football season ended, beloved New Orleans Saints kicker, Will Lutz was ready to 'kick-off' his wedding season with fiancé, Megan Fox. Wedding arrangements, bookings, in fact, everything was going according to the wedding game plan, until the Covid -19 warning whistle was blown

With the new restrictions put in place, limiting the number of people at a gathering, brides are scrambling to find a new location, or they are having to postpone or cancel the wedding altogether.

"Every girl dreams of their dream wedding and my sister called me and told me you know you are going to have to think about canceling and that was a hard pill to swallow," shared Megan Fox.

Kicking off their marriage was supposed to be a time when the Saint star kicker and his fiance were surrounded by their closest friends and family but, keeping a winning spirit.

"For me the first thing was reassurance for Megan. I just made sure that she knows that we are not postponing a marriage, we are postponing a party," said Wil Lutz.

Even though Covid-19 is taking away their special day, nothing can take away the love they have for each other.



"My advice would be to know that it's okay to be sad, you know you have been thinking about this and planning for a long time but, just know that you have your significant other. You're healthy. You're happy and just know that no matter what there will be a time to celebrate," said Fox.

"I think at the end of the day, I think that the point of a marriage is a life commitment to your person and you know, you have your whole life to celebrate," Lutz shared.