NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints’ first injury report of week three features four names, including tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) who did not practice Wednesday.

Taysom Hill (knee) was limited while rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) was a full participant.

Miller has not played the first two games of the 2023 season, but his presence may be needed if Williams cannot play this weekend. Tony Jones Jr. found the endzone two times Sunday in Williams’ absence.

As for Taysom Hill, he is coming off a game in Caroline where he was once again required to wear many hats. Taysom Hill completed one pass for 8 yards. He saw 9 carries for a team-high 75 yards. He also recorded one reception in the win.

The Saints note on their injury report that the team held a walkthrough today as they recover from Monday night’s 20-17 win over the Panthers and prepare for Sunday’s contest with the Packers.

The Saints travel to Green Bay later this week for their Sunday matchup with the Packers at noon CT.