Saints fans talk game plans for Divisional matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS – Our black and gold squad is taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. As many know, this will be the third time the pair has gone head-to-head this NFL season. Fans in the New Orleans area say they’re blocking out their Sunday for the occasion.



“I plan on going to a friend’s house, just a few of us,” New Orleans resident, Melanique LaBeaud told WGNO. “We’re going to get together, watch the game, eat, drink, have tons of fun!”

“I just wanna go support some small businesses, get a drink, get some good food and watch a great game,” another New Orleans resident, Xavier Rush said. “They’ll be alright if they play great defense like they have all season. Feed Alvin and just get first downs and don’t turn the ball over! It’s Playoff Tom, you know what I mean? So, he’s gonna come play so the Saints need to come play as well!”



If the Saints pull off this victory, LeBeaud says she’ll celebrate the accomplishment. ‘I’m gonna be very excited just like I was the last time they went to the Super Bowl and won,” said LeBeaud.