Saints fans talk about the possibility of Drew Brees retirement

NEW ORLEANS– After a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saints fans are wondering if Drew Brees will retire now.

Rumors are swirling that Brees played his last game in the Superdome last night, but after the game he said, “I’m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think a lot about things, just like I did last year, and then make a decision.”

With no decision made yet fans are weighing in.

“It is totally up to him. If he feels like he can go a few more seasons than go for it,” Chantrisse Burrnett said.

Saints fan Michelle Barconey said, “We appreciate going to the Super Bowl. We all have Drew Brees jerseys, but let someone else have a chance.”

“He’s still good. I think Drew Brees is still a good quarterback,” Yvonne Mitchell said.

Brandon Price said, “I am thankful for all that Drew’s done for the city and he plays his guts out, but I think it is time to hang it up.