Saints fans can feel like royalty with Saints-themed “crowns”

NEW ORLEANS– The Who Dat Nation can show off their Saints pride and feel like royalty with Saints-themed “crowns.”

“You can be a Queen everyday, but with this crown I feel like the Queen of the Saints,” Ellie Platt said.

With her business, “Crowned by Ellie,” Ellie Platt creates elaborate head pieces that she calls crowns. As an avid member of the Who Dat Nation she knew she needed to make Saints-themed crowns.

“This is such a unique way to share your team spirit by literally wearing it on your head. These crowns are such a head-turner. You will seriously stand out in the crowd,” she said.

In her custom-made Saints collection, there are four different crowns including the fan-favorite Superdome crown.

“A few years ago my aunt and I were brainstorming headpieces for a Saints playoff game. We came up with the idea for a Superdome crown. It has rhinestones on it and it is the eye-catching gold color of the Superdome,” she said.

The Superdome crown even has lights around it to make it look like the real Superdome.

In addition to the Superdome crown, she created a Saints crown, a Who Dat Crown, and a Fleur de lis crown.

“It makes your more confident whenever you wear a crown. You just sit up a little straighter and your smile is brighter,” Platt said.

With every crown comes a declaration of gratitude.

“Always remember you’re a beautiful king or queen and don’t let anyone tell you differently,” she said.

For Queen Ellie these crowns are proof that the Saints will always be the kings of her heart!

The Superdome crown costs $250 and the other crowns range from $35-$50. For more information on Crowned By Ellie, click HERE.