METAIRIE, La. – The New Orleans Saints defense so far during training camp has been impressive.

The players that have stood out the most through week one are: Paulson Adebo, Payton Turner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The leader of the defense has big goals for the Saints. The Black and Gold don’t want be a top five defense, they want to be number one.

“That’s why we can’t let no practices slip,” said New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

“We can’t let no preseason game slip, no games slip. We got to go because we’re trying to be the best. Because, why be here if we’re not chasing being the best? That’s what we want to be because we’re trying to be the best defense, not just this year. We’re trying to be one the best defense ever.”

“That’s what we chase and we got an opportunity to do it. You look at our resume, what we’ve been able to do, getting to the quarterback and stopping the run and being, you know, top five, top team you the year, it’s like, why not going to be number one?”

“We play a physical at the line of scrimmage game with our corners,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“That’s why you see the corners that we bring into into the program here generally have some size, have some length and have a kind of a tough mentality about it.”

‘You have to build it from the ground up,” said Davis.

“That’s something that I learned from Drew when I got here. He’s like, ‘Every year you got to build it from the ground up,’ and that’s what we are doing. You tear the house down and you start brick-by-brick. What we’re learning right now at the foundation.”

Two elements that have been missing from the defense so far during training camp are safety Tyrann Matthieu and linebacker Pete Werner.

Werner, however, was back at practice on Day 5. Matthieu is still attending to his family matter.