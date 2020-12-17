Saints and Pels owner Gayle Benson pays off layaways for more than 100 families

NEW ORLEANS — The owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, Gayle Benson, is spreading Christmas cheer by paying of the layaway accounts of 122 families in New Orleans.

All of the accounts were at the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street in the Lower Garden District. Every open account was paid in full.

According to store workers, Mrs. Benson sent a check to the store this morning, December 16. They say that the layaway accounts included items like toys, games, electronics and appliances.

“She’s a real New Orleanian,” store manager Zena Williams told WGNO News.

It’s not the first time Mrs. Benson has paid of the layaway accounts at the store. Previously she did in 2018.

Mrs. Benson also announced an effort to collect food to go to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army during the holidays.

People are asked to drop off non-perishable — as well as toys — to the following locations:

Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003)

Benson Tower (1450 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70112)

Dixie Brewery (3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans, LA 70126)

Cadillac of New Orleans (3100 Lime St, Metairie, LA 70006)

Best Chevrolet (2600 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062)

Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans (3727 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002)