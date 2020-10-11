‘Saint Vader’ super fan still bringing Saints super spirit out in full force

NEW ORLEANS– Despite these strange times we’re living in and fans not being allowed into the Superdome to watch Saints game, there is a Saints super fan that is still bringing the spirit out in full force.

From a far away galaxy there’s a Saints fan who’s spirit is out of this world. Saints super fan, Saint Vader has been performing on the New Orleans streets and in Champions Square for 9 Saints seasons, but this year there’s been a shakeup in his galaxy.

“Totally bizarre. It is a ghost town on game days, and it is not normal,” he said.

The pandemic has pushed fans out of the Dome and into their homes, but nothing is going to stop Saint Vader.

For the past two months, he’s been performing on Poydras Street near the Loews Hotel, where the Saints players are staying.

“I just do it because I want to give them inspiration and show them that we still got their back. Let’s go Saints, Who Dat, he said!

Saint Vader is making sure that the whole Who Dat Nation feels the force!

“I’m only one person, but we’re the Who Dat Nation. Just because we may not be there in the Dome, we are still there in our hearts,” Saint Vader said.

He went on to say, “I’m just an average guy who loves the Saints and I just want to maker everyone happy and smile, that’s all I want to do.”

Saint Vader said in the past, several Saints players including Zach Wood, Thomas Morstead, and Wil Lutz have all taken pictures with him.

The Saints take on the Chargers on Monday night.