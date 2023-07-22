RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Alpine Rehabilitation Center in Ruston, La. have confirmed that the center received a $10,000 donation from Louisiana Tech University. Senior residents also received the following items:
- Shirts
- Hoodies
- Hats
- Scarves
In addition, Wellness Director Amanda Millwood says Barns & Noble joined the cause and donated textbooks to other local retirement homes as well.
A lot of times our residents are overloaded. So, we are grateful that our residents had the opportunity to receive such a generous donation.The Alpine Rehabilitation Center
