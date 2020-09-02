Ruston Police: Two people shot after a dispute over property

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A property dispute in Ruston leads to police being called. According to Ruston Police they were called out to Western Street Wednesday, September 2, just before 8:00 a.m.

Police say that while they were on their way to the scene they got information about the tension escalating, and when they arrived they found one person had been shot.

Officers say they were able to quickly find out that a second person also had been shot, but left the scene. Police say they found that person, close to the scene in their car.

Both of these individuals were taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center for treatment of their alleged gunshot wounds.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing, but early reports lead them to believe the who people who have gunshot wounds are also the people who were firing the shots.

Police stress, this is still an active investigation and as they learn more they will provide as it becomes available. If you or anyone that you know has information about what happened in this situation you are asked to get in touch with the Ruston Police Department.

You can share your information with the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish.

Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online here.