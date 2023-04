RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In its first season, the Ruston High School robotics team qualified for the world championship. NASA sponsored the team, allowing them to purchase the $6,000 equipment required to become a competitive team.

The Ruston High Robotics won the All-Star Rookie award, qualifying them for the world championship in Houston, Texas on April 19, 2023.

Mistakes Were Made. We’ve made so many mistakes along the way of being a rookie team that it was quite fitting Coach Sara Wages