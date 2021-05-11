Running gun battle in Kenner — cops say it was a ‘family feud’

KENNER, La. – The gunfire started in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Veterans Boulevard around 5:30pm — and continued in a residential neighborhood nearby.

When Kenner Police cruisers pulled up to 2717 Fayette Street, they found a woman and a man in the street– each of them “brandishing a handgun”– plus a car full of bullet holes and “an individual shot in the leg.”

According to a statement from Kenner Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Cunningham, detectives believe the gunfire was part of “an ongoing feud” between two families, that started about two weeks ago.

Tonight, “gunfire erupted” between members of both families in the store parking lot.

From there, the “two parties fled to the Fayette Street and 27th Street area where the disturbance reignited and additional gunfire was exchanged.”

Lt. Cunningham did not give a reason for the feud, and did not release the names of the families or the shooting suspects arrested tonight. The name of the wounded person also was not released.

Cunningham’s statement says the gun fight was “extremely reckless and dangerous” because it occurred at a time when “the streets were filled with children playing.”

“This could have easily turned into a truly tragic scene.”