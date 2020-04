NEW ORLEANS – Officers need help locating a juvenile male reported as a runaway.

Thirteen year old Louis Reynolds was last seen leaving his residence in the 2200 block of Toledano Street without permission.

Reynolds is described as a black male standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Reynold’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.