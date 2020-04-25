Runaway Juvenile Reported to NOPD Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate a juvenile female reported as a runaway.

Twelve-year-old Tequila Magee (pictured) was last seen the morning of April 23, 2020 at her residence in the 14000 block of Linden Street. When the reporting person returned home from work at about 1:50 pm, Magee was gone. Magee’s bedroom window was unlocked.

Magee is described as a black female standing about 5’4” and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last observed dressed in a pair of pajamas.

Anyone with information on Magee’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD SeventhDistrict detectives at 504-658-6070.