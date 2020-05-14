Runaway Juvenile Reported to NOPD Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.

Sixteen-year-old Aiyanna Dennis (pictured) was last seen by a family member on May 8, 2020 at about 4:00 a.m. at her residence in the 8500 block of Curran Blvd. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Dennis is described as a black female standing about 5’8” and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or blue shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.