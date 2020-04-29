Runaway juvenile reported to NOPD Fourth District

NEW ORLEANS – Fourteen year old, Lauryn Webber, was last seen on April 23.

According to reports, Webber was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at her home in the 2100 block of Easter Lane. Around 2:30 p.m., the reporting person discovered Webber had left the home without permission.

Officers say Webber is a habitual runaway.

Webber was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “Watson Family Reunion” on the front with multi-colored leggings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lauryn Webber is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6045.