RTA to suspend overnight transit service hours effective Sunday, April 12

NEW ORLEANS – On Sunday, April 12th, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend overnight service on most bus and streetcar routes between the hours of 10:00 pm to 4:00 am in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service hour reductions are being implemented as the agency experiences a decrease in ridership overnight and as a continued effort to minimize risks of exposure to riders and operators.

Routes that normally begin service before 4:00 am will be adjusted to start later at approximately 4:00 am and run until approximately 10:00 pm.

Routes that normally begin service later than 4:00 am, will keep their traditional start time and service will run until approximately 10:00 pm.

The 39-Tulane will remain in service Sunday through Saturday, following the normal Saturday schedule.

Ferry service hours remain unchanged for both the Algiers Point – Canal Street ferry and the Chalmette – Lower Algiers ferry. The Algiers Point – Canal St. Ferry will continue to operate Sunday through Saturday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The daily Chalmette ferry schedule maintains operations from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The RTA continues to urge the community to use public transit for essential travel only and for riders to practice social distancing when using transit.

Riders are also encouraged to wear face coverings when travelling and are asked to exit at the rear of the vehicle.

All fares continue to be waived until further notice. These practices will help to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The RTA will continue to monitor ridership and essential travel needs and may make additional adjustments as needed.

Riders should contact Rideline at 504.248.3900 for point-to-point route information for essential travel destinations.

For the latest information and route schedules, visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org