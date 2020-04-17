RTA to reduce overnight transit service hours on 39-Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – On Sunday, April 19, The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will reduce overnight service on the 39-Tulane between midnight to 4:00 a.m. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-Tulane will remain in service from Sunday through Saturday, 4:00 a.m. to midnight on the Saturday schedule. All other bus and streetcar routes will continue to begin service at 4:00 a.m. and run until 10:00 p.m.

The RTA continues to urge the community to use public transit for essential travel only and for riders to practice social distancing when using transit. Riders are also encouraged to wear face coverings when travelling and are asked to exit at the rear of the vehicle.

All fares continue to be waived until further notice.

Riders should contact Rideline at (504) 248-3900 for point-to-point route information for essential travel destinations.

For the latest information and route schedules, you can visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org.