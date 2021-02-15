RTA suspends NOLA ferry services until winter storm subsides

NEW ORLEANS — A day after Governor John Bel Edwards mandated the use of masks on all Louisiana ferries, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is suspending ferry service along the Algiers Point-Canal Street and Lower Algiers-Chalmette ferry routes due to ice on the landing barges.

Service will suspend at 6 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 15) evening until conditions improve to safely resume. All bus and streetcar service will continue operating on a Saturday schedule as long as weather conditions allow.