NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is implementing changes to some of the bus routes and schedules starting Sunday (Jan. 29).

The changes are a reflection of the September bus network redesign based on rider feedback.

The initial system redesign, implemented on Sept. 25, 2022, was the first major route overhaul since interim service was introduced following Hurricane Katrina, intentionally prioritizing local rider needs, regional connections and transit equity.

Based on months of analysis and rider input, the following adjustments are included in the RTA Jan. 29 service changes:

11 – Magazine: Service will connect to Lower Canal Street.

31 – Leonidas-Gentilly, 32 – Leonidas-Treme, & 57- Franklin-Freret: Buses will go to Audubon Zoo.

55 – Elysian Fields: Service will end at UNO and will not go to Walmart overnight, between 11:30pm and 4:30am.

62 – Morrison-Bullard: Slight adjustments include new stop locations to improve safety at Crowder and Bundy.

66 – Hayne Loop: Buses will service from Read to Morrison and will return the connections to UNO and SUNO.

67 – Michoud Loop: Early morning and late-night service will be hourly. Daytime service will be every 30 minutes.

103 – General Meyers Local: Buses will go to NOMMA and Federal City on select trips.

105 – Algiers Local, 114A+B – Garden Oaks-Sullen, Tullis: Vespasian Blvd. detour and buses will go to Walmart.

There are minor adjustments to schedules on most lines. To see the new timetables, visit the RTA Le Pass app or norta.com.

