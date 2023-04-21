AVONDALE, LA (WGNO) — Golfers competing in the Zurich Classic will have to wait a little longer to tee off after rain delayed Friday’s continuance of the tournament.

“Seek safe shelter,” said an announcer over the PA system at TPC Louisiana, captured on video by WGNO Sports.

Footage also shows the professional golfers heading indoors after thunder rumbled and lightning lit up the sky Friday afternoon. We’re told the tournament will continue at 1:45 Friday afternoon.

