Roller Coaster of Love sparks MTB race at Bogue Chitto State Park

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — The two-day Roller Coast of Love mountain bike event wrapped with 17-categorized cross-country (XC) races in the seventh stop of the Gulf South Regional Mountain Bike Series held in Franklinton, La., over the weekend.

Enthusiasts from around the region gathered in Bogue Chitto State Park on Sunday to compete for points and prizes, as well as for a bit of fun and bragging rights with friends and family, like 12-year-old Mark Graffagnini.

“We actually showed up late, so I missed my actual race, so I raced the 13-14 [year-olds] and got first,” said the 7.5-mile XC race winner, who transitioned to the mountain bike after starting on a BMX about four years ago.

In fact, he told WGNO the off-road bike trails, which opened a year ago, are as good as anywhere in the country.

“It’s top notch – definitely 10 out of 10,” said Graffagnini, who has been riding with his family in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming to name a few. “Compared to Utah, and everything, like right here on the North Shore, it’s really awesome.”

Longtime Mississippi rider Cary Watkins echoed Graffagnini’s positive review of the course.

“I’ve been racing since 1993, and have literally done hundreds of mountain bike and road races, so we’ve been doing a good bit getting back into it with my son now more,” said Watkins, whose 10-year-old son Caleb won the Junior Men’s 11-12 age group. “This is a good, nice cross-country course. That’s always been my thing.”

“I know there’s stuff here for the guys who like the big jumps and everything, too,” continued the Cat. 3 Men 50-plus competitor. “So, it’s a little bit of everything, but definitely a good cross-country course where you can put down some power and go.”

Women’s Cat. 3 (19-39) winner Daly Fourroux has not let time away from the sport tending to her 10-month-old baby girl Berkeley, keep her from making the most of her return. Fourroux topped her category with an impressive time of 31 minutes 31.7 seconds over

“It was a lot of fun. I just came out really to have fun,” said Fourroux. “I haven’t raced in a while. Been kind of out with my baby, but it’s fun getting back into it.”:”It was a lot of fun. I just came out really to have fun. I haven’t raced in a while. Been kind of out with my baby, but it’s fun getting back into it. “

According to Fourroux, her love for mountain biking is fueled by the inclusive, friendly nature of the community within the sport.

“Every time you come to these races everybody is just so nice and shares the love of the sport. There’s really nothing like it that I’ve been able to find.”

RACE WINNERS:

Junior Men 6-10 (7.5 miles) : Trevor Loskota

Trevor Loskota Junior Men 11-12 (7.5 miles) : Caleb Watkins

Caleb Watkins Junior Women 11 – 12 (7.5 miles) : Aoife Reed

– Aoife Reed Junior Men 13-14 (7.5 miles) : Mark Graffagnini Jr

Mark Graffagnini Jr Junior Men 15-18 (7.5 miles) : Alan Thomas

Alan Thomas Pro/Cat 1 Men 19-39 (22.5 miles): Bryce Landry

Bryce Landry Pro/Cat 1 Men 40+ (22.5 miles) : Cody Fruge’

Cody Fruge’ Cat 2 Men 19-39 (15 miles) : Garrett Rolfe

Garrett Rolfe Cat 2 Men 40-49 (15 miles) : Beau Seifert

Beau Seifert Cat 2 Men 50+ (15 miles) : Dwayne Landry

Dwayne Landry Cat 2 Women (15 miles): Christine Dileo

Christine Dileo Single Speed (15 miles) : Scott Hargrove

Scott Hargrove Cat 3 Men 19-29 (7.5 miles) : Brendan Costner

Brendan Costner Cat 3 Men 30-39 (7.5 miles) : Ethan White

Ethan White Cat 3 Men 40-49 (7.5 miles) : Ken Webb

Ken Webb Cat 3 Men 50+ (7.5 miles) : Ian Stephens

Ian Stephens Cat 3 Women 19-39 (7.5 miles) : Daly Fourroux

Daly Fourroux Cat 3 Women 40+ (7.5 miles): Sarah Lea Anglin

The final race of the 2021 season is in two weeks at the McGee Lungbuster at the Ridgeland Trails in Ridgeland Miss.